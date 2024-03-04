Reports: German ambassador summoned in Moscow over intercepted call

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, Germany's ambassador to Russia, attends a reception at the embassy to mark German Unity Day. German ambassador for talks at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Ulf Mauder/dpa

The German ambassador to Russia, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, has arrived in Moscow for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, according to media reports.

Citing an anonymous source, the Russian state news agency TASS reported that the ambassador had been summoned because of the recently published recordings of a telephone conversation between German Air Force officers on the possible deployment of Taurus cruise missiles in Ukraine, which had been intercepted by Russia.

According to dpa information, however, Lambsdorff arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for a meeting that had been planned some time in advance.

Neither the press office nor the ambassador himself were initially available for comment.