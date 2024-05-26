Reports of flooding in parts of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Flooding has impacted parts of Hampton Roads as a result of heavy rain and thunderstorms that hit the region Sunday.

There is currently a flash flood warning in effect for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6 p.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for northeastern Isle of Wight County and eastern Surry County until 7:15 p.m.

As of 3:26 p.m., there were reports of flash flooding in a number of areas of Hampton Roads and Western Tidewater, with between one and two inches of rain having fallen.

WAVY viewer Daniel Yohn sent video of the rainy weather in Smithfield.

Another WAVY viewer, Nicole Sporn, documented hail falling in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake.

WAVY viewers have sent a number of photos and videos showing the flooding impacts across the region.

WAVY viewer Jordan Palomares sent in this video of hail falling in South Norfolk.

The National Weather Service said flooding impacts will continue, but the heaviest rain has ended.

It said some of the locations that will experience flash flooding include: Virginia Beach, Virginia Wesleyan University, Norfolk State University, Regent University, Kempsville, downtown Norfolk, Ocean View, downtown Portsmouth, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk International, Norview, Ghent,

Norfolk NAS, Cradock, Wards Corner, Bayside and South Norfolk.

If you encounter a flooded road, the advice is to turn around, don’t drown.

