Reports give few details on woman found dead on Calle Lorca

Jun. 11—Weeks after Santa Fe police began an investigation into the suspicious death of a woman outside a midtown apartment complex, it still isn't clear how she died or whether foul play was a factor.

The body of 57-year-old Katherine Rademaekers was found nearly a month ago in the parking lot of Evergreen Apartments. Details of the investigation are unclear. The department has provided only heavily redacted reports of the incident.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz — who leads the department's Criminal Investigations Unit — said the death has not been ruled a homicide and investigators are still awaiting a report on the cause and manner of Rademaekers' death from the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

There were no signs of "blunt-force trauma" to her body, Ortiz said.

Officers collected samples from eight suspected bloodstains at the scene. Ortiz said the samples were submitted to the state crime laboratory, which has not returned testing results.

The heavily redacted reports indicate Rademaekers' body was discovered by maintenance workers just before 8 a.m. May 15 in the parking lot of the apartment complex, which sits on Calle Lorca south of St. Michael's Drive.

The two workers arrived for work at 7 a.m. that day and later told officers they were "doing their rounds" on the property when they noticed the woman's body and called the police to report it. They told officers what they saw, but those details — along with many others — were redacted as "confidential information."

While detectives and crime scene technicians were processing the scene in the parking lot, one officer wrote, a man was watching the investigation from the edge of the taped-off area. He "appeared to be visibly upset." The officer wrote the man "was shaking and appeared delayed in his responses to me" and "one could describe [him] as not being present."

The officer interviewed the man, who gestured at the crime scene and told him "none of this was here" when he returned home from work at 7 a.m., according to the report.

A woman who lives at San Miguel Apartments — across the street from the lot where the body was found — told detectives she heard a man and a woman loudly arguing around 10 p.m. the night before, another officer noted in a report.

Officers used a drone camera to photograph a stretch of the Santa Fe Rail Trail behind Evergreen Apartments that runs past Santa Fe High School and across Siringo Road to West Zia Road, according to a report from the department's drone operator. Detectives also requested photographs of an undeveloped triangular lot that sits adjacent to the apartment complex on the trail.

Although detectives requested video from nearby businesses from the night before the body was found, including an Allsup's gas station and the Smith's grocery store on Pacheco Street, Ortiz said no surveillance video was recovered.