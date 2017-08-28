Reporter shares heartbreaking photo of dogs left behind during Hurricane Harvey

A reporter covering Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, posted a heartbreaking photo on Instagram showing two dogs that he believes were left behind by a desperate family fleeing flood waters.

CNN's Ed Lavandera captured an image of two dogs sitting in a boat who were apparently abandoned by their owners in Dickinson, Texas.

"Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs," Lavandera wrote. "Hope they're ok. #houston"





After outraged social media users took to the comment section of Lavandera's post, calling the family "disgraceful" and "horrible people," the reporter left another comment to clarifiy his stance on the matter.

"I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs," he wrote. "Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can."

