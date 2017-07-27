Reporter who broke rules to stream White House press briefing drew on experiences growing up under dictatorship

A Washington reporter who briefly became a celebrity when she defied Donald Trump by live streaming a media briefing, said she was inspired to act after seeing colleagues die fighting for press freedom while growing up in a dictatorship.

Ksenija Pavlovic, a journalist and academic who founded her own website, made headlines when she used the Periscope app to stream audio of a briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She did so after the White House banned cameras, and then even said no to live audio.

Ms Pavlovic, the editor-in-chief and White House correspondent of The Pavlovic Today, said she was inspired to act as a result of her experiences in the former Yugoslavia, a dictatorship which broke up in the early 1990s.

“Growing up in a dictatorship, I was part of the generation who stood up against Slobodan Milosevic,” she said, referring to the late Serbian leader.

“During the 90s, the revolution against his oppressive regime was our new found place of freedom. We believed we were a fearless generation who stood up against police cordons as the last bastion of defence of our own ideals for free speech and the right to live in a democracy.”

She added: “As a young journalist, I watched older, seasoned colleagues lose their lives fighting for the freedom of the press. Given my experiences, I know the value of free speech.

“Freedom, as enshrined in the First Amendment, should never be taken for granted. America should be a beacon for the whole world. America should be giving hope to all those around the world who do not even have basic human rights or freedoms including the free use of the internet.”

While a number of journalists had complained about the decision by the Trump administration to ban cameras - on one occasion CNN dispatched a sketch artist usually retained for court cases - none of them sought to actively break or subvert the restriction.

A number of people on social media asked why more celebrated and famous correspondents did not simply turn on their cameras as officials were speaking. Ms Pavlovic, a former political science teaching fellow at Yale, said she believed “big legacy media has many stakeholders to account to before taking a decision to make a public stand”.

In contrast, she told The Independent in a written Q&A, “a new start up like The Pavlovic Today is able to take such decisions. Audio streaming is important and I do not see any harm in it as the briefing was “on the record”.”