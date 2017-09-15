Reporter, 24, Dragged to His Death by Crocodile While Vacationing in Sri Lanka

A British journalist has met an unthinkable end while vacationing in Sri Lanka.

Paul McLean is believed to have been dragged into a river to his death by one of the island nation's ferocious crocodiles.

Watch: Rangers Trap a 13-Foot Crocodile After It Devoured an Entire Cow

Managing editor James Lamont of the Financial Times, where McLean worked, called him “a talented, energetic and dedicated young journalist.”

He was just shy of his 25th birthday.



McLean’s body was identified by friends, according to the paper. His cause of death has not yet been established.



"We are liaising closely with his family and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and offering the FT's assistance," said Lamont. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. We are in touch with them, doing all we can to help during this difficult time."

A graduate of Oxford University, McLean grew up just outside of London.

His body was discovered a day after his fellow travelers alerted authorities after seeing McLean dragged away. Navy search teams aided in the recovery.

Read: Hungry Crocodile Propels Itself Out of the Water to Snap Up a Meal

One witness told reporters McLean was snatched near a surf spot when he ducked away to relieve himself.

While rare, crocodile attacks have been known to happen in Sri Lanka and authorities have warned residents to stay vigilant during recent monsoon flooding.

Watch: Reptile Handler Proposes to Girlfriend in Crocodile Den During Feeding Time

Related Articles: