Reportedly armed, suicidal male apprehended by Grand Forks County law enforcement

Apr. 25—GRAND FORKS — A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after a Thursday morning, April 25, incident in a farmstead southwest of Thompson, in which he was allegedly suicidal and armed with a gun.

At 7:28 a.m., the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 15th Street Northeast, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon. A suicidal male with a firearm was reported, and it was believed that at least one other individual was in the residence with him.

On scene, law enforcement began attempting to set up a perimeter around the farmyard when Kyle Spicer allegedly fired a single shot with a high-caliber rifle. No officers fired their weapons, the release said.

Members of the regional SWAT team arrived on scene and they, along with sheriff's deputies, approached the residence in an armored vehicle. They gave commands for all occupants to leave the residence. A woman exited, followed shortly after by the man, who was taken into custody, the release said.

Deputies developed probable cause to place Spicer under arrest upon suspicion of the following crimes: terrorizing, felonious restraint, interference with a 911 call, simple assault and felon in possession of a firearm. As of late Thursday afternoon, formal charges had not been filed.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (701) 780-8280.