Update: Reported stabbing not corroborated by Rochester police

May 1—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department says it has not found evidence yet that a man was stabbed on Tuesday morning.

A 38-year-old Rochester man reported he was stabbed on the Douglas Trail north of 41st Street Northwest around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He claimed someone stabbed him, took his belongings and fled on foot, according to a statement from RPD Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson. Police responded in the area near West Circle Drive and Valleyhigh Road Northwest.

But on Wednesday, Grayson said police have not been able to corroborate the story yet.

"Officers never did locate evidence to support the man's claims," Grayson said Wednesday. "In fact, they located evidence that contradicted his claims."

The incident is under investigation.