Reported Sighting Of Missing Tennessee Student-Teacher In Nashville Unfounded

Law enforcement officials in the state issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who went missing on March 13.

Tennessee law enforcement officials continued their search for missing teen Elizabeth Thomas — who is at the centre of statewide Amber Alert — after her reported sighting Tuesday evening in Nashville was deemed unfounded. The Maury County student is suspected of being kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins.

According to the Tennessean, a man who identified himself as a Spokane police officer told the Maury County Sheriff's Department that he may have shared an elevator with 15-year-old Elizabeth at Best Western hotel in West Nashville.

After receiving the tip-off, the sheriff's department said they alerted the Metro Nashville Police Department who sent officers to the area, the Tennessean reported. However, the reported sighting was unfounded. The man also told the authorities he saw a silver Nissan Rogue — the same model of the vehicle Cummins was last seen using — in the hotel’s parking lot. However, officials said the license plate of that car did not match to Cummins’ vehicle.

Also, according to a WKRN.com report Tuesday, Maury Sheriff's Department was tipped-off about a reported sighting of Cummins at the hotel. Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland reportedly said they were informed about a reported sighting of Cummins at the Best Western hotel. However, this sighting too was deemed not credible. It remained unclear whether the two reported sightings were a part of one tip-off.

Elizabeth went missing on March 13, following which Tennessee law enforcement authorities issued an Amber Alert for the teen. Cummins who worked as a health science teacher at Maury County’s Culleoka Unit School, was fired after the alleged kidnapping.

On March 30, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a video footage showing the pair at a Wal-Mart store in Oklahoma City. The video was from March 15, according to TBI.

