UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 detained after alleged road rage shooting in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old man is dead and a 38-year-old man was detained following a shooting Wednesday, May 22 in Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Gomez.

Police sent out an alert to media on Wednesday, stating that a shooting was reported just after 3 p.m.

Gomez said that the 45-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting was caused by a road rage incident, said Gomez.

EPPD said the shooting closed down U.S. 54 Northbound at Pershing and U.S. 54 Northbound at Railroad.

Additionally, Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

