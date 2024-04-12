Reported shooting in Challenger 7 pickup line places Port St. John school under brief shelter in place

A reported accidental shooting in the pickup line at Challenger 7 Elementary School in Port St. John caused the school to go into a brief shelter in place Friday afternoon, according to officials.

WFTV9 reported Friday that Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies found a person who had been accidentally shot while in the line, though the person's age and the severity of their injuries were not given.

Russell Bruhn, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools, confirmed sheriff's deputies were in the area but did not comment on the reported incident, saying the sheriff's office was handling the case. He confirmed that the school was placed under a shelter in place order from about 1:28 p.m. to 1:53 p.m. School released at 1:15 p.m., as Fridays are early release days in Brevard.

No details were released by the sheriff's office Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Sheriff investigates reported shooting at Port St. John school pickup