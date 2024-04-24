Fiery truck crash shuts down road in Pelham, NH

A serious crash involving a truck shut down a roadway in Pelham, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Mammoth Road was closed between Nashua Road and Keyes Hill Road Wednesday evening as crews responded to a report of a truck slamming into a tree and bursting into flames.

No immediate update on the condition of the driver or any passengers was available but police and fire crews could be seen blocking the roadway with yellow caution tape.

A blue tarp obscured a view of the crash from the roadway.

A neighbor told Boston 25′s John Monahan there was a deadly accident on the road around a year ago.

Police are expected to provide an update later Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

