Reported bomb threat near Suffolk University prompts large police presence

Officers responded to the area near Suffolk University after an alleged bomb threat was made.

According to Boston Police, the reported threat was made at 120 Tremont Street just after 4 p.m. today.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and is currently investigating. Police could be seen blocking off the area near the bookstore with yellow tape.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Suffolk University for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

