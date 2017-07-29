Report: Wells Fargo Forced Unwanted Insurance On More Than 800,000 Borrowers

The New York Times obtained a consultant’s report that showed that more than 800,000 people who took out car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need, and some of them are still paying for it.

