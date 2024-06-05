Report: Victoria Spartz alleged mistreatment of staff is subject of House Ethics inquiries

Indiana U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz’s alleged mistreatment of staff in her congressional office has drawn the attention of the House Ethics Committee, according to a report from media outlet Politico.

It is the second time such allegations about how Spartz treats her congressional staff have been the subject of a Politico story. In 2022, Politico reported on high turnover in Spartz’s office and spoke with anonymous former staffers and Republican insiders that described an “unhealthy work environment.”

The Politico story published this week states that the House Ethics Committee began looking into complaints filed against Spartz by current and former aides that described “abuse," "general toxicity," and "rage,” from the congresswoman. The inquiry also allegedly includes whether Spartz’s House office resources were used for campaign activities, the Politico story states.

Tom Rust, chief counsel and staff director of the House Ethics Committee, declined to comment on questions from IndyStar about whether the committee has started looking into the allegations against Spartz reported in Politico. Questions sent to Spartz’s congressional office were not immediately answered Wednesday morning.

Dan Hazelwood, a campaign consultant for Spartz, said the congresswoman has not been contacted by House Ethics staff and said the campaign “categorically denies” the allegations of misusing House resources for Spartz's reelection bid.

“The congresswoman has long been critical that too many in Washington want power, pay, and privilege then turn around and do nothing,” Hazelwood said in a statement to IndyStar. “When the system is held to account we get anonymous rumors and exaggerated stories.”

According to the Politico story, the complaints against Spartz were filed ahead of her primary victory last month, but House Ethics investigators said they would not begin an investigation until after the election to avoid allegations of interference.

Primary victory: Victoria Spartz wins GOP 5th District primary, despite late race entry and millions spent

Spartz defeated eight other Republicans in last month’s 5th Congressional District primary in what became a challenging and often negative race after the congresswoman reversed her 2023 decision to not seek reelection.

Spartz’s most credible opponent in the primary was Gaylor Electric CEO and state Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, who loaned his campaign $4.6 million ahead of the primary and drew public statements of support from local and state elected officials. Goodrich, who spent millions more than Spartz, cited the 2022 Politico story on her alleged mistreatment of staff in a campaign ad that called Spartz the “number one worst boss in all of Congress.”

Following May’s primary, Spartz is expected to face Democrat Deborah Pickett later this year. The general election is Nov. 5.

