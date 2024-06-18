Report of 'unwanted person' leads to shooting at Adelanto home

What began with a report of an "unwanted person" at a home in Adelanto escalated into a shooting early Monday, officials said.

The shooting took place just before 6:30 a.m. in the 15300 block of Arcadian Street, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and records.

Preliminary investigation indicated deputies were on their way to investigate a report of an "unwanted subject" at a home when they received reports of gunfire, department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Deputies encountered a man lying outside of a house with a gunshot wound, she said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available.

The 15200 block of Arcadian Street in Adelanto, pictured in an Google Street View image.

"It is believed the subject that was shot is possibly the unwanted person," Huerta said.

Authorities initially described the shooter only as a man, but confirmed that his identity was known to investigators.

It was not clear Tuesday afternoon whether anyone had been arrested or detained in connection with the shooting.

No further details were available as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Adelanto Station at (760) 552-6800. Information may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Report of 'unwanted person' leads to shooting at Adelanto home