REPORT: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide at rural Illinois Dollar General

NOKOMIS, Ill. – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Dollar General store in Nokomis, Illinois.

Litchfield-based radio station WSMI first reported of the incident Saturday morning after communications with Nokomis Police Chief Talon Burton.

According to the report, the situation unfolded around 10 p.m. Friday at the Nokomis Dollar General store on Spruce Road.

Based on preliminary findings, the investigation revealed that a 47-year-old man fatally shot a 22-year-old woman. According to WSMI’s report, the woman was an employee at the Dollar General, and the man was her estranged boyfriend.

Authorities around Nokomis are conducting interviews this weekend for more information as to what happened. Investigators have not yet disclosed the name of the man or woman killed.

FOX 2 reached out to the Nokomis Police Department for comment, but we were informed we would not hear back until Monday. We also spoke with WSMI, who gave us permission to attribute information they first acquired.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

