Report: Trump To End DACA With 6-Month Delay For Congress To Act

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump plans to fulfill a campaign promise to end an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, according to reports by Politico and Reuters.

On Sunday, Politico and Reuters reported that Trump has decided the government will cancel all work permits and protections for so-called Dreamers, or undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children, who are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

There will be a six-month delay to any enforcement of the president’s decision, unnamed sources told Politico and Reuters. Congress will have to use that gap if they chose to act to keep DACA in place.

The White House is expected to officially announce Trump’s decision on Tuesday.

The president made the decision against the recommendation of some Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who said Friday that Trump should keep DACA in place while Congress works on a legislative solution.

The program, often referred to as DACA, allows undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before they turned 16 to apply for two-year work authorization and reprieve from deportation. Since President Barack Obama created DACA in 2012, nearly 800,000 people have been granted those protections, which meant they could obtain driver’s licenses, work legally and live without the imminent threat of being returned to countries they hadn’t seen since childhood.

Trump’s decision comes ahead of an informal Sept. 5 deadline set by state attorneys general who threatened legal action if the president did not suspend DACA by that time.

But supporters of DACA, including members of Congress and immigrant rights groups, said Trump could have fought for the program in court ― or even waited to see if the states actually followed through on a legal challenge. They made a last-ditch push to persuade him to maintain DACA. Instead, the president shut it down ahead of time, putting those hundreds of thousands of Dreamers in limbo.

Trump said repeatedly during his presidential campaign that he would end DACA ― which he argued was unconstitutional ― immediately upon becoming president. But he also spoke often about Dreamers in a vague but positive way, hinting that he favored action to support them. Last December, Trump said he would “work something out” for Dreamers. In February, he said he would “show great heart″ toward them. In April, he said Dreamers should “rest easy” because his focus was deporting criminals.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday ahead of the announcement that Trump “absolutely” stood by his commitment to treat Dreamers with heart.

The president kept DACA going for months in spite of his previous claims that it was illegal. From January through March, during most of which he was president, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved nearly 125,000 people for DACA, most of them for renewal.

DACA recipients have not been entirely safe, however, under the Trump administration. Immigrant rights advocates said there has been an uptick in the detention of Dreamers since the president took over and began an expansion of deportation efforts.

Without DACA, all Dreamers would be at risk of deportation. Trump officials have said no individuals are exempt from removal, and have sought to deport people who merely cross their paths even if they haven’t otherwise committed a crime. Trump wants to deport more undocumented immigrants, and more DACA recipients will likely be among them.

There could also be major economic implications. If DACA recipients are unable to renew their work permits, nearly 700,000 people who are currently employed would exit the workforce. An average of 1,400 people would lose work authorization each business day and more than 6,000 could be fired in the first week alone, according to a recent report by FWD.us and the Center for American Progress, both supporters of the program.

Deporting Dreamers is not a popular move ― even among Republicans and Trump supporters, according to polling. Nearly two-thirds of all Americans support DACA, according to a NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll. That means there is a chance Congress will step in and protect Dreamers, although it’s not clear the White House would buy in without major concessions from Democrats on a border wall, immigration enforcement and cuts to legal immigration. Such a deal was reportedly being pushed by top White House officials, but Democrats quickly shot it down at the time, saying Dreamers should not be used as bargaining chips.