Report: The New Toyota Supra Will Offer a (BMW) Four-Cylinder Engine

From Car and Driver

It’s been confirmed for some time now that the upcoming Toyota Supra will be powered by a turbocharged inline-six, an engine that fits neatly within the Supra lineage-never mind the fact that it’s sourced from BMW, which will get a new Z4 from the same architecture. Now, a new report from Road & Track suggests that Toyota’s new sports car additionally will offer a cheaper four-cylinder variant with a 2.0-liter turbo four that also comes from Bavaria.

The intel comes from an internal document from the transmission supplier ZF, which enumerates various powertrain details for the new Supra, code-named A90. It shows that BMW’s ubiquitous B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four will be found in the Toyota, producing 262 horsepower. It’ll be paired with ZF’s 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission, the one found in myriad automotive applications; the same transmission will be offered on the six-cylinder Supra, which uses a 335-hp version of BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbo six. Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada also confirmed the four-cylinder option to R&T, saying it will be less expensive than the six, naturally.

We’re still not sure whether or not the new Supra will offer a manual transmission in addition to the ZF auto. Various rumors have swirled about this crucial piece of equipment, but since the manual likely wouldn’t be made by ZF, these documents don’t shed any more light. We’ll hold out hope, although the fact that the Z4 roadster will exclusively use the ZF automatic with essentially the same engines doesn’t bode well.

Expect to learn more about the production Supra over the coming months. Although it’s not slated to make its full production debut until early next year, Toyota is giving us a steady drip of Supra goodness, including bringing a prototype to the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., where the camouflaged Supra ran up the famed hill-climb.





Photo credit: Car and Driver More

You Might Also Like