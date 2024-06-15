Report: A third of Sarasota-Manatee working families can't make ends meet

Thousands of area households have fallen into economic hardship following the end of federal pandemic relief programs – largely due to soaring childcare and housing costs, a recent study found.

Among the hardest hit are families with young children, according to the updated ALICE Report released this week by United Way Suncoast and its research partner United For ALICE.

ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. In other words, working households that are above the federal poverty level but unable to make ends meet.

While researchers usually run the data every two years to gauge communities’ well-being, this time they waited only a year in order to track how families are faring since the expiration of child tax credits and other COVID-era relief.

“Sadly, it’s about as bad as we thought it was going to be,” said Doug Griesenauer, vice president of community impact for United Way Suncoast.

A third of Sarasota-Manatee working households are living paycheck-to-paycheck

According to the report, between 2021 and 2022 the share of households classified as ALICE rose in both Sarasota and Manatee counties by about 3 percentage points.

That means there were another 18,000 working households living paycheck to paycheck in the two counties.

The hike brought Sarasota County’s new total of ALICE families to 68,000 – or a little less than a third of all households in the area.

In Manatee County, the total climbed to 60,200 ALICE families, or a little more than a third of all households.

Florida is worst in nation for employed households that can't make ends meet

Still, Sarasota and Manatee Counties are not alone.

Both are on par with the state of Florida in terms of ALICE families as a share of overall households. And Florida’s ALICE numbers are also on the rise – increasing by almost 182,500 households between 2021 and 2022.

The report also found that almost half of full-time workers in Florida are not making enough to survive – the worst percentage in the nation. The state is also the least affordable place to live for ALICE families and those living in poverty.

Sarasota-Manatee cost of living for working families rises dramatically

Rising housing and high childcare costs are the biggest contributing factors to families’ mounting financial hardships, Griesenauer said. Regionally, spiking rents and childcare expenses are outstripping wage gains. And families can no longer count on pandemic relief programs to cushion the blow.

Families with small children are especially stretched thin since the expiration of the Child Tax Credit and Child Dependent Care Tax Credit Expansion, he added.

One set of statistics from the study is stark: In 2021 in Sarasota County, a household of four that included two adults and two small children in childcare needed to earn $77,268 to survive. By 2022, the amount required for that same family to pay the bills skyrocketed to $93,768.

In Manatee, the corresponding numbers went from $72,252 to $88,800 for the same family of four.

Almost half of all Sarasota-Manatee seniors are ALICE or in poverty

Some households are more likely than others to fall below the ALICE threshold – a category that includes both ALICE families as well as those living in poverty.

For instance, in Sarasota and Manatee counties about two-thirds of all households headed by single moms are either ALICE or under the federal poverty line. That’s true for 39% of households headed by single dads.

The picture is grim for seniors as well.

In both Sarasota and Manatee counties, almost half of all households of residents 65 and older fall below the ALICE threshold.

That’s especially concerning, Griesenauer noted, given their large share of the local population – and also because of how sharply their hardship numbers are rising.

In Sarasota County, the number of senior households under the ALICE threshold went from 37,000 in 2019, to 41,000 in 2021, and then to 48,600 one year later in 2022.

In Manatee County, during those years the numbers grew from 24,800 to 29,700, and then 35,100.

Due to rising housing, food and utility costs, many of them are going back to work.

“A lot of older adults are taking on new jobs when they should be retiring,” he said.

No easy solutions to rising numbers of working poor in Sarasota-Manatee

While the report lays bare the region’s challenges, questions remain on what is to be done to solve them.

With huge swaths of the population struggling, solutions should be commensurate with the problem, Griesenauer noted. All sectors are needed at the table: nonprofits, businesses and state and local governments.

“How can we all be coming together,” he said, “to make sure that these families have what they need in order to be successful – to have what they need in order to get by?”

