Report on solar farm says 'inability to establish' criteria before Monday's public hearing

Staff of several state agencies have recommended the Ohio Power Siting Board deny the application for a proposed solar farm in Marion County.

Regardless of that recommendation, county residents are invited to a public hearing on the Chestnut Solar proposal Monday at 5 p.m. at Tri-Rivers Career Center, 2222 Marion-Mount Gilead Road, in Marion.

The hearing is required before the state can approve Chestnut Solar's project, according to the power siting board website.

Residents who want to speak about the issue will need to register once they arrive at the hearing. Everyone who signs up will be allotted 5 minutes to speak.

The board also will accept emails on the matter at contactOPSB@puco.ohio.gov, so long as the message includes the Chestnut Solar case number of 22-0988-EL-BGN.

This map shows the area in Pleasant Township where the proposed Chestnut Solar LLC solar energy facility would be located if it is approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board. The yellow line shows the outline of the property where the facility would be located. The blue and pink areas designate where solar panels will be located on the property.

Staff report claims 'inability to establish' any criteria

The "staff report of investigation" was submitted April 12 to the Power Siting Board after coordination among the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Development, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as consultations with Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Historic Preservation Office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The executive summary of the report explains the board is required by the Ohio Revised Code to consider eight criteria when considering proposals for the construction, operation and maintenance of major utility facilities.

The report reads: "Staff investigated the application presented by Chestnut Solar, LLC (Applicant) and recommends that the board deny the Applicant’s request for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need, due to its inability to establish at least one of the eight statutory criteria."

Solar farm could produce 68 megawatts for 45 years

The project was born in 2016 when the National Renewable Energy Corp., which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, began concept work for a proposed Chestnut Solar LLC solar farm in Marion County.

Solar panels were installed earlier this year near Fremont in Sandusky County. A proposed solar facility, if completed in Marion County, would take up 404 acres in eastern Pleasant Township and have a capacity of producing up to 68 megawatts of electricity.

According to a map of the proposed site, the facility's borders would be Somerlot Hoffman Road to the north, Newmans Cardington Road to the south, Maple Grove Road to the west and U.S. Route 23 to the east.

Plans call for the site to generate renewable energy for as many as 45 years.

