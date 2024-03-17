Report shows West Michigan is a hub for this growing industry, with potential for more

HOLLAND — A recent report shows that West Michigan, including Holland, has become a hub for advanced energy storage production — such as batteries for electric vehicles — with potential for additional future growth.

The West Michigan Advanced Energy Storage Ecosystem Report was compiled by Lakeshore Advantage, The Right Place and Greater Muskegon Economic Development. It shows potential for growth in the cell and pack assembly stages of the AES supply chain.

Volta Power Systems is one of West Michigan's producers of advanced energy storage (AES) and material manufacturing production — a sector that continues to grow locally.

A recent announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer that LT Precision Michigan, LLC was establishing its North American headquarters in Holland was the latest indicator of local growth in the sector.

“Michigan is a pivotal location in the automotive industry within the U.S,” said LT Precision Michigan President Wonseok Yang. “As one of LG’s partners and a provider for many different companies, we want to ensure that we provide stable supply and satisfaction to our clients by choosing Holland.”

AES end-use products include EV batteries, grid and stationary energy storage and national defense applications. The recent report shows West Michigan now boasts nearly two dozen businesses providing solutions or products across the supply chain.

According to the report, a third of all U.S. battery manufacturing takes place in Michigan, and the state is ranked sixth in the nation for EV battery manufacturing employment.

Amanda Murray, vice president of business solutions for Lakeshore Advantage, said the report is already generating buzz in the industry, which she hopes will continue to attract companies to the area.

“We met recently with a West Michigan chemical producer that was looking at entering the AES market and was considering locations outside the region,” Murray said. “When we shared the report, they saw the possibilities here. It’s a tool we can use to our businesses that West Michigan is a smart investment.”

Local leaders in the AES industry include Jolt Energy, LG Energy Solution Michigan, Volta Power Systems, ATC Drivetrain, Natron Energy and Gotion.

Another factor helping attract businesses is an emphasis by Michigan higher education institutions on workforce development within the sector. Several state universities and two community colleges offer training and research opportunities in energy storage and related technology.

To view the full report, visit lakeshoreadvantage.com.

