Report shows Waynesboro's annual growth rate quadrupled Augusta County, while Staunton dropped a bit

Waynesboro saw the largest annual population growth of any of the three localities that make up the mid-Shenandoah Valley, according to trends released Monday by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

VPAP’s study of the trends was based on U.S. Census Bureau numbers between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.

According to that data, Waynesboro grew in people numbers by 1.7% to easily outdistance Augusta County, which had a growth rate of 0.4%. Staunton’s population dipped over that period by 0.1%.

Waynesboro tied with central Virginia’s Powhatan County in the top 10 growth rates in the state, VPAP reported.

According to the data, here are the estimated populations for each locality:

Waynesboro – 23,182, up 1.7%

Augusta – 78,247, up 0.4%

Staunton – 25,915, down 0.1%

Close by, Harrisonburg also saw a 0.1% drop in growth while Rockingham County grew by 1.4%. Rockbridge County dropped by almost a full percentage point, while Lexington grew by 0.4%.

Other area statistics saw Highland County jump 1.9%, Greene County go up 1.4%, Albemarle County go up 0.7%, and Nelson and Bath counties drop 0.3%,

Statewide, Virginia experienced a growth rate of 0.4%, according to VPAP. New Kent County, east of Richmond, had the largest growth rate at 4.7%. The city of Norton, in southwest Virginia, had the biggest drop at –2.7%.

The U.S. Census Bureau releases annual population estimates on July 1 of each year. Rates are driven by the numbers of births and deaths, and migration into and out of the locality.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Waynesboro in top 10 Virginia localities in annual population growth