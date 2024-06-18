Report says state median wage in 2023 one of lowest in nation

Jun. 17—A recent special report from a New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions economist says the state's median wage last year was the eighth-lowest in the nation.

The report, released at the end of May in a labor market review, said the state's median wage for all occupations last year was $43,620 a year, which is $4,400 less than the nationwide median wage of $48,060.

The report, which didn't release a median wage for each state, did note that the state/area with the highest median wage was Washington, D.C., at $84,450. The lowest was Mississippi at $37,500.

Stacy Johnston, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a follow-up email that neighboring states Colorado ($54,050), Arizona ($47,680), Utah ($47,020) and Texas ($45,970) all had a higher median wage.

The state median wage was calculated with data from the federal Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program. The report does note that 13 "major occupational groups" in New Mexico had an annual median wage above New Mexico's all-occupational median wage of $43,620. Combined, the report said, those groups represented nearly 47% of the state's total employment.

The full report can be found at dws.state.nm.us at the bottom of the page under "Economic News."