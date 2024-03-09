Report reveals concerning conditions of SCESD Facility

Mar. 8—A report on the indoor air quality of the South Coast Educational Service District (SCESD) facility at 1350 Teakwood Ave in Coos Bay revealed concerning details regarding the safety of the building. The building in question provides early intervention and special education services to the community.

The administration brought in Alpha Environmental Services to conduct the evaluation after multiple symptoms were reported by staff starting in the fall of 2023. These symptoms all indicated poor air quality, as staff reported experiencing headaches, nausea, scratchy throats, irritated tongues, and difficulties breathing.

The children are special needs and many of them are also considered medically vulnerable. Alpha notes that it is fair to assume that students are experiencing the same symptoms but are unable to properly express discomfort given their ages and specific needs.

In the report, Alpha detailed specific areas and outlined the likely causes of the issue, one of which was a large rodent problem in the facility.

"Each of the five testing devices recorded elevated levels with all areas peaking over machine maximum detection levels... Based on site observation of rat feces throughout the main level drop ceiling, this is at least one major contributing factor to these levels. Alpha recommends, at a minimum, evaluating and removing rat feces to the extent possible with environmental conscience methods," states the Alpha Air Quality Report.

The levels of carbon dioxide, particulates, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) in the air is concerning, especially for a facility that in part caters to medically vulnerable children. Alpha's recommended action to abate the issue includes the immediate removal of rat feces, and an evaluation of the HVAC system and materials in the back offices.

Reports state that the administration has been aware of the rat problem since October of last year. According to the Alpha report it is an 'extreme' issue, described as an 'infestation'.

"There are so many rats that their feces drop down from the ceiling and land on surfaces used by the staff and students. The ceilings in many rooms have visible marks from the rat activity above, staff can hear the rats moving through walls and above the ceiling and staff have heard the snap of rats being trapped and the yips and flopping of the dying animals," stated the Alpha report.

Upon visiting the Teakwood facility and speaking with SCESD Superintendent Paul Peterson further details were revealed. Peterson insisted that the facility has been on top of the issue and has done everything they can to work with contractors to abate the problem.

According to a timeline given by Peterson, they began taking anti-vermin measures in October when the issue was first documented. Company correspondence was sent to staff on October 26th to instruct them to remove any food and drink from the premises.

On January 3rd, an email was sent to staff by Peterson detailing that their efforts had been effective. According to the email there had been no evidence of rats, in traps or otherwise, since December 6th. Peterson and one other employee confirmed that it had been over 50 days since any evidence of rats during our in person visit on February 22, 2024.

In walking through the building, it was hardly the shocking scene described in the report, though the administration was quick to point out the flaws with the building. Constructed in the 1940's and restored after a fire in 2012, the building has many newer walls with gaps between them and the building's original structure.

The same can be said for the drop ceiling above. Full of insulation, both the wall cavities and drop ceiling have provided ample space for vermin to thrive. Peterson stated that in addition to air quality testing, SCESD has brought in other experts as well.

This includes Tim Stock, Director of Integrated Pest Management for schools at OHSU, and Shelly Nasby of SAIF, an Oregon workers compensation organization. According to further company correspondence, these experts deemed that conditions were not dangerous enough to close the center or take drastic action.

Currently, the areas in question are unoccupied by students. SCESD was forthcoming with information regarding the building, and even let on to issues that weren't discussed in the report, such as leaks and other facility problems.

SCESD is currently finalizing a scope of work to bring in contractors to finish any other facility upgrades deemed necessary and root out the last of the rat problem if possible. SCESD is planning another assessment of air quality after contractors can do cleanup work.

In the meantime, SCESD has relocated the offices and evaluation rooms in question and offered staff stationed in the area the option to work remotely. In addition, they have ordered two High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuums for the facility.

Peterson insisted that SCESD was doing everything in their power to deal with the issues, and despite the admittedly shocking language of the report, the building did not have any visible evidence that can be described as 'extreme' or an 'infestation', at least to one layman reporter.

