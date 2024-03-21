How to report a pothole in New Jersey and get it fixed

Potholes are a persistent nuisance for drivers across New Jersey, causing damage to vehicles and posing safety risks. However, residents can take action to address these road hazards by reporting them to the appropriate authorities.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to report a pothole and get it fixed.

Identify the pothole

The first step is to accurately identify the location of the pothole. Note the nearest street address, intersection or landmark to provide precise information when reporting the issue.

Contact the local municipality

Residents can report potholes to the local municipality’s public works department, at the New Jersey Turnpike Authority website or by phone at 732-750-5300. Most municipalities have dedicated hotlines or online forms for reporting road maintenance issues. You can find the hotlines for each county at the Transportation Department's website.

Pothole is seen on Coriander Way at the Coriander Way Condominiums in Englewood, photographed on 05/18/21.

Provide detailed information

When reporting a pothole, provide as much detail as possible about its location, size and depth. Include relevant information such as whether it is on a busy roadway or a residential street.

NJ commute: Should you warm up your car? Cold weather tips to keep it moving

Use online reporting tools

Many municipalities in New Jersey offer online reporting tools through their official websites or mobile apps. These platforms streamline the reporting process and allow residents to track the status of their reports.

Contact state agencies

For potholes on state highways, residents should contact the state transportation agency or dial dial 800-POTHOLE (768-4653).

Can you be reimbursed for pothole damage?

If a pothole damages your vehicle, document the damage with photographs and keep records of any repair costs. Some municipalities may offer reimbursement for pothole-related vehicle damage, but eligibility criteria vary.

For a state-owned road, fill out the form found on NJ.gov's website. Damage sustained on county or local roads must be reported to the municipality or county.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pothole repair in New Jersey and how to report an issue