Report of possible burglary leads to Muncie man's arrest on felony gun charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — A report of a break-in at an eastside mobile home resulted in a gun-related felony charge against a Muncie man.

Sonny J. Kennedy Sr., 49, was charged last week in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, city police received a report May 23 of a "possible burglary in progress" at a mobile home along South Drive in Burlington Mobile Home Park.

The court document indicated Kennedy was found near the scene in a Chevrolet Astro van. A .32-caliber handgun — which had earlier been reported stolen in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — was recovered from that vehicle.

Kennedy denied any knowledge of the firearm. Because of his criminal record — which includes felony convictions for dealing in meth, possession of meth and auto theft — the Muncie man is prohibited from possessing firearms.

More: Federal agent: Muncie man prohibited from possessing firearms had gun in Facebook photo

Kennedy, who is being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $15,000 bond, received a Dec. 2 trial date.

When sent to the mobile home park on May 23, police officers were aware that detectives had been at the same mobile home a day earlier after a woman was found dead there, apparently as a result of a drug overdose.

In the immediate wake of the overdose, a Dodge Dart was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

The Dart's driver, 34-year-old Cassandra Ann Burke of Muncie, was arrested, allegedly after leading a city police on a chase in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side, according to prosecutors.

She was later charged in Circuit Court 2 with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. Her trial has also been set for Dec. 2.

Burke — jailed under a $5,000 bond — was convicted in 2022 of dealing in meth.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

