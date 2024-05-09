Report: As PBIA booms, a North County Airport runway extension could divert smaller jets

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Airport officials are looking to divert smaller aircraft from Palm Beach County International Airport to nearby North County Airport with an extended runway plan that could reduce flight delays and cancellations at PBIA.

The extended runway at North County would allow it to serve its intended role as "a reliever airport" to PBIA by accommodating larger aircraft, including business jets, according to a recently released draft environmental assessment.

North County Airport, built on 1,832 acres acres off the Bee Line Highway, is about 14 miles northwest of PBIA and adjacent to parts of Palm Beach Gardens.

The $25 million project would also include the extension of a parallel taxiway, the potential relocation of some aircraft parking, the realignment of a section of Aviation Road and a new air traffic control tower.

PBI has been struggling to cope with increased air traffic in recent years. Its major runway intersects with another one, creating capacity issues. The private jet charter service Jettly recently reported that PBIA was the 13th worst airport in the country for delays, cancellations and diversions. From January to August 2023, nearly a third of its flights were disrupted.

An airport spokesperson said the significant presence of private jets causes some of the PBIA delays. Large business jets and commercial service aircraft will continue to use PBIA, but as many as half of the 50,000-plus jet operations there could be diverted to North County if its runway is extended, according to an airport master plan.

Aerial picture of North County Airport, near Palm Beach Gardens. FAA has been called on review a plan to divert smaller planes from Palm Beach International Airport to North County to help reduce congestion at PBI.

"Improving the operational capabilities of (North County Airport) not only provides more direct access for many of the users traveling to or from northern Palm Beach County, but also improves the growing region’s resilience to significant events such as major storms and other environmental factors affecting the area," according to airport consultants.

Diverting aircraft to North County would help address the congestion issue at PBIA, according to Airports Director Laura Beebe who recently presented the North County improvement plan county commissioners during a workshop.

North County Airport runway would be lengthened by 1,700 feet

Views of runway markers at the north county general aviation airport May 03, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The project would lengthen the runway to 6,000 feet from 4,300 and widen the width to 100 feet from 75. The changes are expected to allow Learjets 35 and 45, Citations VI, VII and X, and Hawkers 125-800 to land at North County.

A public workshop to discuss the draft environmental assessment will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 14 at the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College.

Map shows location of North County Airport, a reliever airport for Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). County officials are looking to expand a runway at North County to divert small jets from PBI to North County.

North County Airport is bordered by the Beeline Highway to the north and east, the Loxahatchee Slough Natural Area to the south and the Sweetbay Natural Area to the west and north.

The airport’s three runways support business and recreational aircraft, including turboprop and small turbine business aircraft, as well as air charter and taxi services, military operations and emergency medical and law enforcement services, according to the report prepared for the county.

Aircraft operations at North County doubled from 2008 to 2021 and are expected to reach more than 110,000 annually by 2030 if the runway is extended, the report said. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The county intends to seek FAA and state funding for part of the project.

Views of the north county general aviation airport May 03, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens.

In addition to being designated as a PBIA reliever airport, North County serves recreational flying, business activity, flight training, emergency medical aviation, law enforcement, public charters, hurricane relief efforts and recreational events, according to the county report. As such, it supports local businesses.

The length of the existing runway limits its ability to serve these activities fully, and existing businesses that rely on North County would also benefit from the increased ability to serve larger business-class aircraft, the report said.

Would a runway extension cause environmental issues?

Views of the edge of the north-south 14-32 runway at the north county general aviation airport May 03, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens. The 4,300 feet long by 75 feet wide runway is going to be expanded and extra 1,700 feet in length and 100 in width in the future. The expansion is needed to accommodate more private aviation that presently use PBIA.

As for environmental impacts, the assessment says the project is not anticipated to affect significantly land and aquatic animal species, game and nongame species or special status species, or environmentally sensitive or critical habitats.

The work will affect 32.3 acres within the Sweetbay Natural Area. Another 4 acres of public recreation area near the Sweetbay Natural Area would also be affected.

The county plans on “mitigation” to provide for the loss of conservation land. A new 2,167-foot section of unpaved trail will be constructed. This mitigation would result in a net increase of 1,337 feet of paths that will connect existing trails and create a loop expected to enhance public hiking.

Mitigation for the loss of habitat within the Sweetbay Natural Area would be replaced at an off-site permitted mitigation area.

Anyone wishing to submit comments may do by mailing a statement to Palm Beach County Department of Airports, 846 Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, FL 33406.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

