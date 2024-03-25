Report: Overall crime down, but murder, rapes and robberies up in Manchester in 2023

Mar. 24—Manchester police responded to more than 100,000 calls for service in 2023 — an 18% drop from the 10-year average and a 3% decrease from a year ago, according to the department's 2023 Annual Report.

Police officials say data in the report indicates the Queen City is safer than a year ago.

"We have continued a trend of crime reduction through focusing on priority issues like gun violence, as well as implementing evidence-based practices in our response to crime and disorder," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg wrote in the report.

"Our efforts to enhance community engagement is paying off as work with partners continues to grow. The men and women of the Manchester Police Department work hard every day to serve our city and make it a safe and tranquil place to live, work, and visit," he wrote.

The 102,541 calls for service MPD answered in 2023 is lower than the 10-year average of 124,750.

Overall crime incidents were down 19% from 2022 and down 36% from 10 years ago. Violent crime — including aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery — was down 8% from a year ago and 32% over the past decade.

While violent crime overall dropped, increases were reported in specific categories.

There were eight homicides in Manchester during 2023, higher than both 2022 and the 10-year average.

In 2023, 51 rapes were reported. The rate of 43 rape victims per 100,000 residents was an increase of 33% from 2022 and a decrease of 24% from the 10-year average.

There were 99 robberies reported in 2023 compared to 87 in 2022. The robbery rate of 84 per 100,000 residents was an increase of 13% compared to 2022, but down 37% compared to the 10-year average rate.

"Overall, the number of robberies reported and the robbery rate have been on a steady decline since 2014," the report stated.

The department's Traffic Division responded to 2,480 accidents last year, down from 2,611 the year before. There were seven traffic-related fatalities, up from five a year ago, and 593 people suffered injuries, compared to 492 in 2022.

Property crimes — including burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and arson — dropped 21% compared to 2022 and 27% over the last decade.

The report defines murder and homicide as the "willful (non-negligent) killing of one human being by another," and lists eight homicides in Manchester in 2023 — which includes a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The eight incidents are detailed below:

—In July, Murtadah Mohammad was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for the death of his 7-year-old son who died in January 2023;

—On Jan. 29, Timothy Pouliot was shot outside 50 Old Granite St. The suspect, John Delee, was convicted of second-degree murder on Dec. 4;

—On April 4, Rodney Yancey was shot outside a residence. The NH Attorney General's Office concluded that Roy Nagle was legally justified in the use of deadly force when he shot Yancey;

—On May 26, Alex Naone was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting involving Manchester police. The incident is under investigation by the Attorney General's Office;

—On June 15, Manchester police found Laurie MacLellan inside her residence dead from apparent stab wounds. Robert Eastman was arrested on a second-degree murder charge;

—On Nov. 18, Carlos Rodriguez was shot and killed in the area of 61 Lowell St. All parties involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing to decide if the person who shot Rodriguez did so in self-defense;

—On Dec. 8, Te-Jay Thomas died during an incident that occurred on Lowell St. Thomas died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck. The suspect was identified as Akim Alleyne, who was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with manslaughter;

—On Dec. 31, Sophia Bonfiglio died from a gunshot wound. Her boyfriend, Tyler Cook, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

In 2023, K-9 teams were deployed 311 times for activities including 84 arrests, 75 narcotics searches, 112 patrol-related activities (tracking, felony car stops, perimeter security, apprehension), 86 ballistic searches, and 38 explosives searches. K-9 teams helped locate 1,258 grams of cocaine, 277 grams of crack cocaine, 741 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 270 grams of methamphetamines, $40,928 in cash, three guns and 31 spent shell casings.

In a written statement included as part of the report, Aldenberg said his department continues to struggle to recruit qualified candidates to become Manchester police officers.

"It was not long ago that we would have over 500 applicants for one police test; however, those days are in the past," Aldenberg writes. "As we move to 2024, recruitment and retention will be a top priority and I invite the community to assist us with our goal of reaching full complement."

A total of 30 new personnel were hired in 2023, the report says, including officers, dispatchers and crime analysts.

Twenty-four new police officers were hired in 2023 — five were lost through a combination of resignations and attrition during the training process, leaving 19 new officers.

Four new dispatchers were hired as well as two new crime analysts

The police attrition rate in 2023 was 26 officers, including 18 resignations, six retirements, and two terminations.

