Report: With over 15,000 jobs, Maine’s green energy workforce fastest growing in New England

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Maine has surpassed 15,000 jobs in the clean energy industry, with that sector contributing over $2 billion to the state’s economy in 2022, according to a report commissioned by the Maine Governor’s Energy Office.

The 2023 Maine Clean Energy Industry report, published by the Governor’s Energy Office (GEO), found that the more than 15,000 clean energy jobs in Maine now account for over 2% of the state’s total workforce and that this sector of the economy has grown 14% since 2016, bouncing back from pandemic-era disruptions.

That puts the state on track to meet Gov. Janet Mills’ goal of 30,000 clean energy jobs in Maine by 2030, according to the report.

“Maine is a national leader in clean energy and energy efficiency thanks to the ambitious climate and workforce investments made during my administration,” Mills said in a statement. “We are putting Maine people to work in rewarding, good-paying jobs that, in turn, are contributing billions to the state’s economy while helping to stabilize energy costs for households and businesses and reduce emissions that are harming our environment.”

The report further found that Maine’s clean energy workforce grew faster than any other New England state and increased at a rate more than three times faster than the state’s overall economy from 2016 to 2022.

The bulk of Maine’s clean energy workforce (58%) is within the energy efficiency sector, with renewable electric power generation constituting the second largest green job creator in the state, according to the study.

Other key technology sectors of Maine’s clean energy economy include alternative transportation, clean grid and storage, and clean fuels (which includes biofuels, woody and non-woody biomass, and ethanol).

To help people get positions in this burgeoning industry, GEO has launched an initiative to work with agencies, schools, employers and training organizations to expand opportunities for green jobs. And in the coming weeks, the office said it will set up a new online system to connect people with Maine clean energy employers and workforce training programs.

Furthermore, GEO said it will continue to use federal funds to expand workforce training, including $2 million secured by U.S. Sen. Angus King and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, and is currently seeking applications for clean energy and energy efficiency workforce programs. The full request for applications can be found here (search for RFA #202402047) and the deadline to apply is May 24.

The report comes as Maine has taken steps to build out its offshore wind sector in particular over the last several years. Mills signed a law in 2023 that lays out a path to procuring a significant amount of offshore wind power in the Gulf of Maine while also ensuring strong labor standards within the industry. And this year, the governor announced that Sears Island is the preferred location for a designated port to support the offshore wind industry.

Mills did, however, draw some ire late last month when she vetoed a bill that union and climate leaders argued would ensure clean energy projects on state land aren’t disrupted by labor disputes. Sen. Mike Tipping (D-Penobscot), the sponsor of the bill, said the veto will hinder efforts to quickly create clean energy jobs in Maine. Mills said she objected to the bill because the measure was overly ambiguous.

The Legislature will vote Friday on whether or not to override Mills’ veto.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Report: With over 15,000 jobs, Maine’s green energy workforce fastest growing in New England appeared first on Maine Morning Star.