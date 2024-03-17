Report: Officers shoot Payson suspect armed with knife after alleged shoplifting

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — An alleged shoplifting suspect has been taken to a local hospital after officers shot him in Payson this evening.

N. Main remains closed to traffic as police investgate the scene. Police said there is no longer any threat to the public.

Sgt. Noemi Sandoval told ABC4.com that officers responded to an alleged shoplifting at an area grocery store shortly before 5:45 p.m.

By this point, said Sandoval, the suspect had left the store and was headed south on Main St.

Payson Police said the suspect, whose name has not yet been made available, pulled a knife when confronted. Sandoval said one of the two officers reportedly attempted to Taze the suspect but was unable to subdue him. When the suspect continued toward the police, Sandoval said the second officer fired on the suspect.



Neither officer was injured. The Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team is on-scene investigating, said Sandoval. It is curently unknown why the Tazer failed. Sandoval said it could have been from a number of issues including a failure of the electrodes to both make contact with the suspect.



Police said the suspect had been flown to a Provo hospital. The extent of his wounds is not known.

