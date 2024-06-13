Report: No 'silver bullet' solution to improve New Mexico schools

Jun. 13—There is no simple answer to solving New Mexico's perennial education problem, according to a new report produced by the Legislative Education Study and Finance committees.

Rather, principal analyst Sunny Liu told members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Thursday, improving student outcomes will stem from a mix of policy changes, including pay increases for educators, teacher preparation programs and data-informed decision-making.

Smaller class sizes — long favored by teachers as a solution to New Mexico students' poor performance — won't result in major improvements alone, Liu added.

"You really can't do a silver bullet approach," he said.

The report comes as, earlier this week, New Mexico retained its last place — or 50th — spot in nationwide education rankings in the latest Kids Count Data Book.

Research shows class size can make a difference, Annie Armatage, a senior policy analyst for the Legislative Education Study Committee, told lawmakers Thursday.

One study on the subject randomly assigned Tennessee students to smaller classes of 13 to 17 students or regular classes of 22 to 25 students. Those in smaller classes ended up about three months ahead of their peers.

Ultimately, though, researchers disagree on whether class sizes really improve student outcomes, the legislative report states, though some studies have found smaller classes have "statistically significant small effects."

New Mexico classrooms aren't packed to the rafters with students: The legislative study found that, on average, class sizes are below — or well below — statutory minimums.

State law sets grade-level caps on the average number of students allowed in each classroom. Those caps are lowest for classrooms serving the youngest students, maxing out in kindergarten at an average of 14 students, or 20 students with an educational assistant. In middle and high school, the statutory caps shift to a daily maximum of 160 students per teachers, with fewer students in English classes.

Though data collection varies statewide, classes across New Mexico largely operate well below the legal maximum, Armatage said. Kindergarten classes, for instance, included an average of 17 students, the report states, while core academic courses in high school typically contained fewer than 20 students.

So, the analysts argued, improving support for teachers — and, therefore, improving outcomes for students — is a matter of combining strategies like smaller class sizes, higher pay and better preparation programs.

The state has been slowly implementing these changes. In 2022, the Legislature increased base teacher pay to $50,000, $60,000 or $70,000 annually depending on experience. Lawmakers followed it up with 6% and 3% raises for K-12 educators in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The state also has the "Cadillac version" of teacher preparation programs, Liu said, with residencies for teachers and principals, mentorship opportunities, paid student teaching and other strategies to shore up educators' skills.

During Thursday's meeting, Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero requested lawmakers' help in crafting a bill to phase in smaller class sizes for the 2025 legislative session.

Lawmakers, Liu said, have transformed New Mexico into "fertile" soil for improvements to grow.

There is another piece of this puzzle: student attendance, another subject before the Legislative Finance Committee Thursday.

During the 2023 school year, nearly 40% of New Mexico students — or more than 140,000 students across the state — missed more than 10% of school days, according to Legislative Finance Committee data. Chronically absent students had lower proficiency and graduation rates than their peers.

A new report from the committee places much of the responsibility for improving attendance on the Public Education Department, recommending the department establish consistent rules and best practices for taking attendance and make the data available to districts in real-time.

"This clearly states that you guys are not doing your job," Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants, told department officials.

There may be a range of solutions necessary to improve New Mexico's education system, but Rep. Brian Baca, R-Los Lunas, said, "More of the same poor instruction will not get kids in school."