Report: Murphy to headline AI delegation to Silicon Valley and Hollywood

Gov. Phil Murphy and top administration officials are expected to travel to California next month to tout the Garden State’s AI industry to Silicon Valley and Hollywood, a news report said.

The trip will start April 11 after an AI conference at Princeton University and run through April 17, concluding with a trip in Southern California to earn the buy-in of the region’s film executives. That’s according to the business magazine ROI-NJ, which first reported the planned trip.

Murphy was expected to reveal more details in a keynote address at the ReNew Jersey Business Summit & Expo in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from Murphy’s office couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday morning.

Trenton, NJ — February 27, 2024 -- Governor Phil Murphy's budget address for New Jersey's 2025 fiscal year.

This comes as the latest effort for bolstering a sector in New Jersey that Murphy this January called a “moonshot” project, during his budget address in February.

“The goal is for our government to be a catalyst to bring together our top minds to unleash game-changing, AI-powered innovations,” the governor said during his speech. “Innovations that create jobs instead of killing them. That help unite our world — by expanding access to health care or education — rather than divide it.”

What is AI? What's it used for?

AI, and more specifically generative AI, is a technology that processes data from the internet like a human brain to create content — text, pictures, video, music — based on users' instructions.

A phone and laptop, paired with AI-fueled Stellar Menus software, helps restaurateurs track food costs and more.

Its emergence meant that suddenly people who weren't computer scientists and didn't know how to write code could get their computer to perform tasks in seconds that would take the users minutes, hours or days to do: respond to emails, write marketing brochures, design a magazine cover.

At the forefront was OpenAi, a company based in San Francisco that was founded in 2015 to create a generative AI platform that was available to the public.

Its financial backers have included Elon Musk, Amazon and Microsoft. And it has rolled out ChatGPT, which generates text, and DALL-E, which generates digital images, with new versions providing increasingly human-like responses.

Generative AI could be used for more mundane tasks that could otherwise take hours or days, and data-searching becomes easier.

"This is transformative,” James Barrood, founder and chief executive officer of Innovation+, an AI consulting firm based in Somerset, told Gannett affiliate the Asbury Park Press.

But the technology comes with massive downsides.

The federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency warned that ahead of the 2024 elections, generative AI could be used by foreign adversaries, cybercriminals and any member of the public to depict political figures in compromising positions or saying controversial statements that they didn’t actually make.

What's NJ doing with AI?

In December, Murphy and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said they would establish an AI hub at the Ivy League College. It would, under the plans, bring jobs and economic development while pushing forward the state’s AI industry.

New Jersey has an artificial intelligence task force, which is responsible for analyzing the potential social impacts and risks that come with artificial intelligence. The task force is also responsible for educating the state’s workforce and offering recommendations to authorities.

Fairleigh Dickinson University, based in Madison, is sponsoring a contest for middle school and high school students worldwide to create content using ChatGPT, a free AI system.

Michael Diamond from the Asbury Park Press contributed to this article.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: AI in NJ: Murphy to visit California to talk to tech and film industry