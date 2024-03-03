REPORT: Mother, friend fight to save child from kidnapper during hiking trip at Ga. state park

New information has been released in connection to the arrest of a woman who officials say tried to kidnap a child at a Georgia state park.

Last week, Kara Christopher was arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a child inside High Falls State Park.

In an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., deputies recieved reports of the attempted abduction inside the park.

When deputies arrived, they were met by a mother and her friend who said they were on a hike with her young daughter when a strange woman, later identified as Christopher, ran up, grabbed the child and tried to run away.

The report said the two women fought Christopher and got the child back. Christopher was then seen getting into a grey Honda CRV and driving away.

The mother’s friend took a picture of Christopher’s vehicle and gave it to the police.

After interviewing the victims, deputies interviewed other parkgoers and went to the Fall View Market to see if Christopher had been caught on the surveillance video.

The next day, officials said the CRV was located. Christopher was then taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

