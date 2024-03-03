Report: Man accused of fatal hit-and-run on SW 34th Street in Gainesville surrenders to police

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Southwest 34th Street turned themselves in early Friday morning following an hours-long standoff with Gainesville police.

According to a Gainesville Police Department social media report, several witnesses reported a hit-and-run crash in the area of 300 SW 34th St. and that a male victim was on the ground. First responders arrived at the scene within four minutes and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

GPD traffic and forensic investigators determined that the vehicle -- described by witnesses as a silver BMW -- was traveling at high speed when it struck the back of a scooter. The scooter became lodged under the vehicle and was dragged to the area of 3400 W. University Ave. The scooter then dislodged and the driver of the BMW fled the scene.

Police used the description of the vehicle and a license plate number to identify the owner as 36-year-old Clovis McNair, according to the social media post. They arrived at McNair's residence and located the vehicle. Police attempted to make contact with McNair using a loudspeaker. Eventually GPD's SWAT team and Negotiations Response Team were activated.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, McNair made verbal contact with police through a window and agreed to surrender, the post said. A woman then exited the home followed by McNair, who was taken into custody.

