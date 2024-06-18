Report lays out Maine's latest climate projections: What you need to know

Jun. 18—Maine scientists submitted their latest climate findings and projections to the Maine Climate Council on Tuesday, providing a broad assessment of changing conditions in Maine and what the state should expect as global temperatures rise and weather patterns shift.

The report includes temperature, precipitation and sea level rise projections and their current and future impacts on Maine's public health, natural resources and the economy.

Armed with the latest science, the council aims to build on the goals of its first plan, Maine Won't Wait, which included installing 100,000 heat pumps by 2025, having 219,000 electric cars on the road by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

That update is due Dec. 1st.

Here are the key takeaways from The Scientific Assessment of Climate Change and Its Effects in Maine:

— Maine is Getting Warmer and Wetter: The past four years in Maine have ranked among the ten warmest on record. Winters are warming the fastest. Temperature will rise 2 — 4°F by 2050 and up to 10°F by 2100. Rain is increasing overall, with more intense downpours.

— Increased Weather Extremes: Dry periods will become drier and wet periods will get wetter. The 2020 growing season was the driest on record; the summer of 2023 was the wettest. Winter storms will become more intense.

— Human Health Impacts: Climate change poses a health risk to Mainers through extreme weather, increased heat stress, illnesses transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes, increasing airborne allergens like pollen, and mental health impacts. Food security is also at risk.

— Social and Economic Impacts: Climate change hurts Maine's economy by disrupting tourism and natural resource industries like fishing, farming and forestry. Homeowners are predicted to see the second-largest home insurance rate increase in the country in 2024.

— Vulnerable Populations: Elderly, low-income or rural Mainers are more vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change. Middle-aged men who work in a natural resource industry like fishing or forestry are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

— Sea Level Rise and Coastal Storms: Sea levels are rising faster than ever before, with record-high sea levels measured along the coast in 2023 and 2024, but scientists say Maine should keep preparing for 1.5 feet of sea level rise by 2050 and 4 feet by 2100.

— Marsh Loss and Erosion: Rising seas threaten coastal marshes, which provide habitat, storm protection, and carbon storage. They have nowhere to migrate due to development and are at risk of inundation. Coastal bluffs and sand beaches are also at risk of erosion.

— Marine Impacts: The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 97% of the world's oceans. This disrupts the food web, leading to declines in high-value catches like lobster. By 2050, ocean acidification will make conditions unfavorable for shell growth for most of the year.

— Agriculture: Increased weather variability, such as early springs punctuated by late frosts, is hurting crop yields. Warmer temperatures mean longer growing seasons and offer some opportunities for new crops, but also introduce new risks from pests and diseases.

— Biodiversity: Climate change is contributing to local species extinctions: for example, a quarter of Maine's at-risk butterflies are threatened by climate change. Habitat protection is lagging. Maine is 17 years behind its goal of conserving 30% of its lands by 2030.

— Forest Management: Maine's forests sequester immense amounts of carbon, but are also susceptible to climate-driven threats like warm-weather disease and pests. Management practices must evolve to maintain forest health and optimize carbon storage capacity.

— Freshwater Resource Management: Increased frequency and ferocity of floods from heavy rains will erode stream banks, reshape stream channels and will accelerate the spread of invasive species. Saltwater intrusion and inundation are coastal threats.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link