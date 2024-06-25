Report indicates sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Germany

A Star of David hangs on a wall in the prayer room of a synagogue. Germany's Federal Association of Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) said on 25 June that it documented 4,782 incidents that it deemed anti-Semitic last year - the most ever recorded by the group and an 83% rise over 2022. David Inderlied/dpa

Germany's Federal Association of Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) said on Tuesday that it documented 4,782 incidents that it deemed anti-Semitic last year - the most ever recorded by the group and an 83% rise over 2022.

The association said the sharp rise came amid attacks and hostilities toward Jews in Germany following the October 7 terror attacks in Israel led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

RIAS recorded 2,787 incidents between October 7 and the end of the year, according to its annual report released on Tuesday.

RIAS Managing Director Benjamin Steinitz said that the basic rights of Jews are under threat in Germany.

"Jews are being treated with hostility, threatened and attacked in all areas of life. Since October 7, living an openly Jewish life is even less possible than before," Steinitz said.

He called for a halt to what he said has been the normalization of anti-Semitism in the country.

RIAS maintains a network of reporting offices in 11 federal states, where victims or witnesses can have such incidents documented.

These include attacks and threats, but also harassment or hostility, which are not always prosecuted and are not necessarily criminal acts under German law.

That means the association's figures can differ significantly from official crime statistics.

Violent incidents increased towards the end of the year, RIAS reported. Around two-thirds of all cases of extreme violence, attacks and threats counted by the association occurred after October 7.