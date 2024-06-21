Report heavily criticizes Clifton police's treatment of cops over military service

It's taken years, but the city's long-buried Palma Report, an independent investigation meant to determine whether the alleged discrimination of Clifton police officers who are also military reservists took place, has been released.

Entitled "Harming Our Heroes, an analysis of the systemic military discrimination within the Clifton Police Department" the report is highly critical of the way the department treated its reservist officers.

In its introduction its author, attorney Nicholas Palma wrote: "Rather than celebrating these brave men and women for their service and dedication to their country, the Clifton Police Department developed a culture of discrimination, intimidation and outright scorn."

Further into the report, Palma said he got little to no cooperation from the city, which hired him to conduct the investigation. The police chief at the time, Mark Centurione, didn't make himself available nor did the city cooperate failing to provide requested documents and emails.

"Consequently a possibility remains that additional disparate actions may have take place against Clifton Police Officers," the report says.

Among its many criticisms, the report alleges the department's leaders through its treatment of reservist officers is in violation of state and federal laws regarding harassment and treatment of those involved in military service.

The report also gives potential remedies such a anti-discrimination training and creating an plan to help investigate any type of alleged discrimination.

Legal fight

The report became public record on June 11 when an appellate court judge lifted the stay imposed last July despite objections from the city's counsel who asked for the stay to remain until it could be determined whether the city wanted to appeal the report release to the state's Supreme Court.

Last July, it was determined the document was not only discoverable by the plaintiff's attorneys but also a public record, but a stay had been put in place until the ruling could be appealed.

While this was going the city's administration refused to provide a copy to its elected officials or an OPRA request from NorthJersey.com.

"We were never shown this report, despite asking for it," Councilwoman Mary Sadrakula said.

Why report was authorized

In January of 2019, Catherine Elston, the attorney representing nine reservist police officers, filed a tort claim notice with the city, the required precursor to a suit filed against a municipality. It alleged that the city unjustly tried to reclaim wages the officers made during training with the National Guard.

In March 2019, police officers from around the state packed the council chambers to protest the way the city had treated its officers who also elected to serve in the military.

The city backed off at that time. Officials apologized to the officers and promised an investigation into the alleged harassment. Ultimately Palma's firm was hired that spring.

Palma completed his report in March 2020 but when he submitted his invoice the city refused to pay him saying officials needed his notes so they could determine what needed to be done. Palma refused, saying he conducted interviews with the officer with the promise of anonymity. There was a concern that the city might retaliate against the officers.

Officers file lawsuit

On Nov. 11, 2020, a suit was filed against the city, its police department, its former chief, manager, personnel director and city council.

Clifton Police officers Samuel Arnowitz, Frank Castro, Robert Marks, Joel Muniz, Esly Panduro, David Pereda, David Roe, Wayne Stine and Alexander Zamora allege they were harassed and endured discrimination and retaliation by their police supervisors, and at times by the city's administration.

The matter is still pending. New Jersey's e-courts has 486 entries of complaints, motions to dismiss and requests for discovery. The firm representing the city, Carmagnola & Ritardi of Morristown, said while disappointed with the decision to make the report public, respected the court's decision.

"Ultimately, the requested investigation did not accomplish what was sought as it provided insufficient factual information to permit a more formal review of the complaints," the firm's statement reads.

In its court filings, attorneys for the city tried to argue that the Palma report failed to interview city officials and drew legal conclusions based on "broad, uncorroborated, and undated allegations."

"While plaintiffs want to make much of the Palma Report and have tried to make a stir in discovery with it, ultimately, it has no evidential value and will not be admissible at any trial in this matter," the defendants' brief reads.

The firm also said the city successfully defended itself from similar lawsuit filed by another reservist officer, Michael Zigarelli in May 2019.

The court, the firm said, determined that Clifton did not create a hostile work environment or otherwise discriminate or retaliate against Zigarelli because of his military status.

The claims made by Zigarelli are similar to the claims made by the plaintiffs in the Arnowitz matter as well as those outlined in the Palma Report. The city's legal team remains confident that it will obtain similar rulings in the Arnowitz matter for the same reasons as outlined in the Zigarelli matter, the firm's statement said.

Public's reaction

A number of residents and officials from both the local and state PBA turned out at the most recent city council meeting. Some, like resident Donna Poppowich, told the city council "the report is really disturbing."

Henry Cholewczynski, a retired deputy chief with the Clifton Fire Department, said he also read the report.

"It was one of the few times I was left speechless," he said. "Are you kidding me?"

One problem, he said, is that while the report deals with the police department, hostility against reservists permeates the fire and public works departments as well.

City Councilman Tony Latona, a retired firefighter and reservist, said the findings of the report are nothing new.

"I am embarrassed by what I read but I am not shocked," Latona said.

He said the city has long harassed employees it doesn't care for. Lost receipts, frivolous disciplinary actions and retaliation are common place.

Councilman Joe Kolodziej, however, said he wasn't impressed with the report. It lacked the who, what, where, how and why. Nor is he surprised the report was not released because it involves personnel matters.

Kolodziej said the city does more to compensate its reservist officers than is required by state law such as making up the the difference in their military pay and their regular police pay, not just when they are deployed but when they go on training weekends.

Mayor Ray Grabowski said that the city will move forward following the report's release and make improvements to the department's treatment of its veterans.

