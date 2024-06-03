Report: Gainesville man with hedge trimmer shot after charging at GPD officers

A Gainesville man was shot by police Saturday evening after he charged at them with what turned out to be a battery-powered hedge trimmer, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report.

According to the report, Kyle Swanner Kinsman, 21, called the Alachua County Combined Communications Center to report that he had been threatened by a neighbor with a chainsaw. He then told officials that he was actually the one with the chainsaw and that he was going to kill his neighbor, the report says.

Just after 6 p.m., GPD Officers Larry Prunty and Emma Spaulding arrived at the northwest Gainesville address and began searching for the suspect. According to the report, Kinsman then "jumped out of the bushes and ambushed" the two officers while carrying what appeared to a be chainsaw.

Officers pointed their firearms in Kinsman's direction and demanded he drop the chainsaw. The report says Kinsman charged at the officers multiple times while "carrying the chainsaw over his head in a clear threatening posture."

Kinsman's mother then got between him and the officers in attempt to de-escalate the situation. The woman then "wrestled" her son to try and take the chainsaw from him. Kinsman was able to fight off his mother, and then proceeded to again charge at the officers with the chainsaw over his head, the report says.

The report notes that Kinsman was about a foot away from Officer Prunty when Prunty — "in fear for his life" — shot Kinsman to "neutralize his attack." After the threat was over, officers determined the chainsaw was actually a cordless hedge trimmer with a 24-inch blade and a 1-inch cut capacity.

Kinsman suffered injuries to his leg and abdomen, the report says, and he was taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. A news released issued by GPD on Saturday noted that Kinsman was in stable condition.

Kinsman faces two charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The shooting, as is the case in all officer-involved shootings, will be turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man shot after charging GPD officers with hedge trimmer