Report finds cost in the billions for Elk-Kootenai mining wastewater treatment
Wastewater from Teck Resources Limited's coal mines has been coming down from British Columbia's Elk River Valley into Montana for years.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Disney made news this week by sorta saying its Autopia ride would go electric. What about Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World?
Mets says it will more broadly apply labels to AI-generated content across its platforms. The company claimed its existing policy was "too narrow," concurring with an Oversight Board recommendation.
Oil prices topped $90 per barrel on Thursday. Here's why the rally may not stop.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
To mark the 30th anniversary of Cobain’s death, Yahoo Entertainment gathered memories of the Nirvana frontman.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca, and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent Seed round to the mix.
High marks for sound quality, ANC, battery life and more; low marks for usability.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
Unveiled in Japan, the Toyota Crown Landscape gains off-road-inspired design updates and an additional inch of ground clearance.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.
Alaska Airlines also said that it expects Boeing to provide additional compensation as the $160 million was only the first quarter sum.