Report: Family of 6 drowned inside van after being swept away by hurricane flood waters

A family of six, including four children, is believed to have drowned after their van was swept away by Hurricane Harvey's devastating flood waters, according to KHOU.

The family, including an 81-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband, two girls ages 16 and six and two boys ages 14 and eight, was allegedly driving across a bridge in Greens Bayou, Texas, in order to escape rising waters when they encountered even more severe flooding.

After their van got swept up in a current, the vehicle's driver, who is described as a great-uncle of the children, crawled out one of the van's windows and tried to help the kids escape through the back door.

Tragically, he was unable to assist them. KHOU reports that although the driver was able to hang on to a tree and save himself, he could not stop the van and its six other passengers from sinking into the flood.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the deaths, but three family members of the victims verified the incident to KHOU.

None of the bodies have yet been recovered.

