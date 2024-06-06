Report: Encampment numbers up, some homeless numbers down, challenges remain

WORCESTER — With one of the most expensive housing markets in the country, plus an apartment vacancy rate hovering in the low single digits, the combination spells big challenges for the homeless to find affordable housing.

A tent that is part of a homeless encampment at the Blackstone River Bikeway off of Millbury Street.

Worcester's latest report on homelessness delves into these developments. It notes more people in encampments, while the number classified as chronically and temporarily homeless is on the decline.

The report also highlights inroads to boost the supply of housing for the homeless.

Dr. Matilde Castiel, the city's commissioner of Health and Human Services, said homeless numbers can fluctuate daily. However, given the declines in the report, she praised the city’s outreach workers and others in the community to document the homeless and connect them with supportive services.

"All of us are working to house the homeless," said Castiel.

The city's report uses the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development definition of what is means to be chronically homeless: unhoused for 12 straight months or having experienced homelessness on at least four separate occasions over the past three years. The total duration of the occasions must run at least 12 months, and each break in the duration must last at least seven consecutive nights.

The number of chronically homeless declined 75%, from 236 in winter 2023 to 135 this winter, according to the city's report, citing HUD figures. The report also included numbers from the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance that revealed a similar downward trend: Over a two-year period from January 2022 to March 2024, totals for the chronically homeless fell from 184 to 163.

As for those who are temporarily homeless, the numbers are also falling. This winter, homeless shelters in Worcester served 593 people in the nonchronic category, a 32% decline from 781 in the prior winter. The median length of stay is three days, according to the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance.

The reasons for those facing temporary homelessness run the gamut, according to the city's report. There can be a bout of financial hardship, or people from other towns come to Worcester to get support services, or they're facing a domestic challenge that prevents them from returning home.

Encampments: 18% more homeless

Meanwhile, as the city experienced an 18% jump in the number of homeless in encampments, officials are closely watching an expected ruling this summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue is whether local governments can ticket homeless people for sleeping on public property.

According to HUD figures noted in the city's report, 60 homeless were in Worcester encampments this year, compared to 51 in January 2023. Castiel said more than 20 deaths occurred in the encampments over the past four years, resulting from a variety of medical emergencies, including drug overdoses.

Meanwhile, the report said homelessness is on the rise for those age 65. It jumped 29% from 2018 to 2022, and Castiel suspects high housing costs are a likely reason for the increase.

Concern: Fewer shelter beds

The number of shelter beds is a source of concern.

The city has 205 beds, but the number will drop down to 125 when the emergency shelter at the Registry of Motor Vehicles building on Main Street closes at the end of this month. There are 80 beds there, and Castiel said the RMV site is owned by the state that controls how the building is used.

To fill the void of losing 80 beds, Castiel said the city and its community partners are working to make sure those housed at the RMV will be placed in shelters by June 30.

Fewer shelter beds coincide with market forces that limit housing options for the homeless. Worcester’s apartment vacancy rate is 1.7%, the second-lowest among the 75 most-populated metropolitan areas in the U.S., according to Forbes.

There's a double whammy because the average monthly rent for a Worcester apartment is $1,995, representing the third-highest price increase nationwide ($163 on average) over the past year, according to Forbes.

Besides skyrocketing rents, Worcester experienced a whopping 79% hike in evictions, according to the city's report: 471 residential evictions for nonpayment of rent in 2023, compared to 263 in 2022.

Relief: more housing

To combat these forces, Worcester is adding 191 single-occupancy units for the chronically homeless.

Some are finished, others are under construction. The projects grew out of the 2018 Housing First Coordinating Council, when officials identified 103 chronically homeless in Worcester. That number is up since 2018, so the housing challenge remains.

Forty of the 191 units are finished, with the rest expected to be completed in the next year or two, according to the city’s report.

A breakdown of the finished units includes 24 single-occupancy units at 38 Lewis St. and 16 more at 6 Wyman St. that are operated by the South Middlesex Opportunity Council.

Units under construction include 18 at Abby’s House, and 90 at the former Quality Inn & Suites on Oriol Drive. SMOC is building more units, including 20 single-occupancy at the MLK Center and 18 studio microunits at 30 Winfield St.

The nonprofit Worcester Community Housing Resources is building a village of 20 modular homes, according to the report.

