Report: California spends billions to tackle homelessness but fails to track outcomes

Five years and $24 billion later, how have California's investments to tackle homelessness affected the ever-growing crisis? A state audit released Tuesday offers an answer: We don't know.

The report says the state "lacks current information on the ongoing costs and outcomes of its homelessness programs," casting blame at the state's Interagency Council on Homelessness. The 18-member council is tasked with overseeing the state's "Housing First" model and coordinating resources and services to "prevent and end homelessness in California," according to its mission statement. Audit findings conclude the council has not consistently tracked and evaluated the state's efforts.

The findings come on the heels of the narrowly passed Prop. 1 championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to inject billions more into addressing homelessness, and have attracted critique from both sides of the aisle.

Audit of homelessness funds: 'Worse than I expected'

California state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, requested the audit November 2023 after touring an encampment in his district.

"Unfortunately, there is a balkanized approach to data collection and outcomes, with no centralized system for tracking our investments," Cortese said in a statement Tuesday. "This data desert leaves the Legislature and the public without a system of checks and balances to answer basic questions about the effectiveness of our programs."

Cortese also called for better planning to address the crisis and highlighted data that supports permanent housing programs to alleviate homelessness.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness reported financial information for state-funded projects from 2018–19 through 2020–21 but it has not continued to track and report data since, the audit says.

Congressman Kevin Kiley unsuccessfully requested a similar review of homelessness funds as a former assemblyman in early 2020, along with a handful of other Republican lawmakers. Kiley posted on the social media platform X Tuesday the audit's results are "worse than I expected."

"California is spending more and more on homelessness and the problem continues to get worse worse and worse. Far worse than anywhere else in America," Kiley said. "It's yet another example of how our citizens sacrifice the most and get the least in return."

How many people are homeless in California?

California holds the bleak distinction of having the largest population of people experiencing homelessness, as well as the highest rate of homelessness in the nation. The latest survey of the country's homeless and unsheltered population in 2023 found the Golden State accounted for 49% of all unsheltered people in the U.S., which is nearly eight times the number of unsheltered individuals living in Florida, the state with the second-highest number.

The figures are the latest continuation of what has been a solid 15 years of increasing homelessness in the state. Between 2007 and 2023, California has seen a 30.5% rise in experiences of homelessness, second to New York's 64.9% within the same period.

More than 180,000 Californians experienced homelessness in 2023, according to the state, and nine state agencies have spent billions of dollars in state funds over the past five years to support over 30 programs dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness.

Billions more in funding for homeless in Newsom's Proposition 1

Prop. 1, which passed by less than half a percent of the vote, is intended to build more treatment centers and housing for people with mental health and substance abuse challenges. It includes two parts: Senate Bill 326, to change the existing Mental Health Services Act, which established a 1% personal income tax for those making more than $1 million per year to fund services, and Assembly Bill 531, establishing a $6.38 billion general obligation bond.

The bond will be used to add 11,150 new treatment beds and supportive housing units and more than 26,00 outpatient spots, according to the governor's website. The bond includes $1 billion set aside specifically for veterans’ housing.

The measure marks a victory for Newsom and state Democratic leadership amid a budget shortfall, which analysts warn is larger than the governor's prediction, and years of demands that the state do more to address the state's homelessness crisis.

Nationwide surveys suggest at least 21% of those experiencing homelessness report having a serious mental illness, and 16% report having a substance use disorder. Studies and point-in-time surveys have estimated an even larger proportion of the homeless and unsheltered population have or have a history of mental health conditions or substance abuse.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California audit finds homeless programs not tracked