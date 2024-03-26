Report: Body found in a wooded area along North Cross Valley Expressway

Mar. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A heavy police presence is on the scene along the North Cross Valley Expressway at Exit 1, Route 315, responding to a report of a body found in a wooded area behind the Host Inn All Suites Hotel.

Wilkes-Barre Police, along with Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County detectives are at the scene.

Wilkes-Barre City Public Works Department workers were observed with chainsaws, cutting away trees and brush.

Members of the city Fire Department were also on the scene and they were attempting to repel down a steep embankment behind the Host Inn.

