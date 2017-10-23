Baroni fired by Serie A basement club Benevento

Benevento's Berat Djimsiti, left, and Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Fiorentina at the Ciro Vigorito stadium in Benevento, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 22 2017. (Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP)

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Benevento fired Marco Baroni and named Roberto De Zerbi its new coach after becoming the first squad in Serie A history to lose its first nine matches of the season.

The southern Italian club is the only team in Europe's five major leagues without a point.

Benevento also announced it fired sporting director Salvatore Di Somma.

The moves on Monday came a day after a 3-0 home loss to Fiorentina.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Benevento will have to pay Baroni 800,000 euros (nearly $1 million) as part of an anti-firing clause in his contract.

Baroni guided Benevento up from Serie B last season.

De Zerbi last coached Palermo nearly a year ago before being fired by the Sicilian club.

It's the second coaching change in Serie A this season, after Diego Lopez replaced Massimo Rastelli at Cagliari last week.