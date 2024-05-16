REPORT: Alleged gang member crashes into Breckenridge PD sergeant in construction zone, 4 hospitalized

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase between a Breckenridge Police Department (BPD) sergeant and a driver ended in a crash in Shackelford County Wednesday night, sending four people to the hospital.

After crashing in a construction zone on Walker Street in Breckenridge, police say the BPD sergeant and the driver involved in the chase were taken to a nearby hospital, and the officer has since been treated and released. However, the driver’s passenger was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries, as was a construction worker caught in their path.

The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says the chase began when the suspect was documented driving at 92 miles per hour on Highway 180 near Albany and refused to stop for police. Officers attempted to put out a spike strip, but the driver passed before they could get it out.

This driver is reported to have driven up to 100 miles per hour without lights on at around 10:45 p.m. before their crash. The climax of the chase happened when the driver cut through the Breckenridge Walmart parking lot, turned south down Smith Street, and t-boned the sergeant’s vehicle, rolling him.

SCSO alleged that the driver was a confirmed gang member out of South Texas and had been staying in Abilene.

Multiple units responded to the crash, including Breckenridge Fire, Sacred Cross EMS, DPS, SCSO, and more.

No arrests have been made, and no further information has been released.

