Report: 7 arrested during shots fired investigation in Oregon District

Gunshots rang out and shut down the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

At 1:50 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to E. Fifth Street on reports of shots fired.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, police flooded the area to investigate the report.

A Dayton police report said crews were responding to a fight between two women on Fifth Street when a man in a tan hoodie allegedly shot a gun in the air.

Police quickly located the man they believed was the shooter.

“We have the suspect, the firearm, rounds, and the casings,” an officer said over Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Police shut down the Oregon District after locating the suspect and ordered crowds to disperse.

“The district is now closed anyone who refuses to leave gets arrested and thrown in a cruiser,” an officer said over Emergency Scanner Traffic.

The police report said it took several attempts to get people to leave the area they were investigating.

“If you used force or took someone into custody, go to Fifth and Pine,” an officer said over Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Police arrested the suspected shooter and six other people for disorderly conduct.

The identity of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.