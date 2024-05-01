Report: 2022 midterm drew record numbers, but lower rates than some past years

Apr. 30—New Mexico's voter turnout in 2022 was the largest for a midterm election since 2002, with women and registered Democrats making up the biggest share of those who cast ballots, according to a University of New Mexico report released Tuesday.

However, the percentage of registered voters who participated had dropped substantially to about 43.4% two years ago from 57% in 2002.

New Mexico's overall approach to running elections put it at the top of national performance index with a score of 88%. The report's authors credit the biannual study with boosting its performance through a rigorous self-evaluation.

"The information and data in these reports is crucial for assessing the public's views about their voting experiences in New Mexico," Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a statement. "Though it's a great achievement that New Mexico's election administration has been ranked first in the nation, there's always room for growth."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.