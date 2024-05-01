Replica of stolen Make-A-Wish statue lets mom of 1st wish recipient 'bring him home'

In 1980, Chris Greicius, a 7-year-old boy from Scottsdale battling leukemia, had his wish granted of becoming an honorary Arizona Department of Public Safety officer for a day, leading to the establishment of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To commemorate Greicius, a bronze sculpture made in his likeness was installed in 2018 outside of the nonprofit organization's headquarters in Phoenix.

Five years later, the cherished statue was stolen.

In January 2023, a 32-year-old man was arrested by Phoenix police in connection with the theft. Police said he had forcibly removed the statue of Greicius from the property and "sold pieces of it to two different scrapyards," earning $180 in profit.

While authorities were able to recover a part of the statue, which court documents revealed to be worth more than $25,000, the sculpture that honored the memory of the Arizona boy was left "completely destroyed," according to Jessica Haag, a spokesperson for Make-A-Wish Arizona.

The man was booked into jail on felony charges including theft and trafficking of stolen property.

On Tuesday, Make-A-Wish Arizona unveiled the return of the Chris Greicius statue, which was remade from its original casting, at the Parson's Wish House at 78th Street and Thomas Road in Scottsdale.

Linda Pauling, Greicius’ mother and a co-founder of Make-A-Wish, ushered in the debut of the replacement statue.

Although Pauling wanted the focus to be on the foundation's positive impact, she felt the loss of her son's statue deeply.

"I hope he learns. I really do. I've actually even said prayers for him that he comes full circle and I hope that happens," Pauling said.

The unveiling comes one day after World Wish Day on April 29, which was the day Greicius had his wish granted of becoming a police officer by the DPS.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris home to Make-A-Wish. The statue’s return restores a piece of our history and serves as a powerful reminder of our mission,” said President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona Fran Mallace.

“This celebration is not just about the statue's return but also the lasting impact Chris’ legacy has had on wish children and their families over that last 44 years."

Standing at just a little more than 5 feet tall, the life-size replica statue was sculpted by local artist Tom White, who had also created the original version, and will stand within the organization's Arizona branch in Scottsdale rather than returning to its original location in Phoenix.

It took about one year for White to re-create the statue. "It's an honorable job, I love doing work like this," White said.

Haag described the new statue's placement at the Make-A-Wish Arizona chapter rather than the parent headquarters as a tribute to "where it all began."

Pauling, who lives about one mile from the Arizona chapter house, said the proximity to the statue of her son is very significant. The statue will be placed inside the building this time and will accompany a display called "Chris's Corner" complete with a family photo album, Chris' beloved police uniform, old notes he had written to his mother, red roses and other items commemorating his life.

"The spirit of Chris is all over this building," Mallace said. "We thought, wow, every time someone walks into the wish house, whether you're a wish kid or you're a donor, a volunteer or our team, the first thing they're going to see when they walk up is Chris.”

"For Make-A-Wish, having that statue of Chris is a constant reminder of our mission and what it is that we do as an organization," Haag said. "To have him back … is just a wonderful experience."

For Pauling, having the statue of her son return to the community serves as a "full-circle moment," according to Haag.

"It was painful for all of us to lose that statue. I know for (Pauling), she almost felt like she was losing her son all over again," Haag said. "To see it come back, I think for her, she feels like she has a connection with her son again."

Before guests arrived at the unveiling, Pauling took her first glimpse of the new statue on her own and cried, she said. Mallace, however, saw the statue for the very first time once it was unveiled to the public.

“I got really emotional, I could just feel like … I'm getting goosebumps now. The spirit of him it just, it felt like this overwhelming feeling that he was really here," Mallace said.

Serving as the inspiration to the now-worldwide foundation, Pauling, law enforcement officers and a variety of volunteers all came together to grant Greicius his wish while he battled his terminal illness, allowing the boy to "feel like a police officer for a day." From a motorcycle ride to a helicopter flyover in a DPS uniform that was tailored just for him, Greicius became the state's first and only honorary DPS officer, according to Haag.

"The joy and the hope that he experienced while he was battling leukemia … was so incredible," Haag said. "For that one day, he was able to forget about all of that and really feel like he was a kid again."

For Make-A-Wish, making children's dreams come true while they battle critical illnesses gives kids "something to hope for."

"For the last 44 years, we've been working with our communities to really meet kids where they're at … and to take the time to understand what it is that they want, what it is that would bring them the most joy," Haag said. "Our vision is to really bring that hope, that strength, that joy that comes with getting your one true wish granted."

"The power of a wish is incredible because it gets kids to make sure that they have something to look forward to. And that hope allows them to make sure they take their medicine, that they go to their doctor's appointments and the impact that it has on their family, their immediate family and their extended family, is pretty amazing," Mallace said.

Last year, Make-A-Wish Arizona broke the record of granting the most wishes within a year, granting 424 wishes in 2023.

This year, the organizations aims to grant 450 wishes. Mallace said they have already granted 277 wishes this year and will "absolutely surpass that."

In a day of "dual celebration," the Greicius statue's revival coincides with another significant milestone for Make-A-Wish Arizona: the 8,000th wish granted since its founding in 1980. These celebrations mark the culmination of World Wish Month, a monthlong tribute inspired by World Wish Day.

For Haag, the impact and legacy that Pauling and her son have left on the Valley can be described as "life-changing," as Pauling's volunteering and community efforts have helped flourish Make-A-Wish into what it is today, she said.

"It's truly a mission that I feel like everybody can get onboard with," Haag said. "And it's so incredible just to see the impact that (Make-A-Wish) has across the world."

For Pauling, just the return of the statue itself that memorializes her son allows her to "bring him home."

“I am so very proud of him. He was my little man. He was my little cop," Pauling said.

"She's ready to welcome her son back," Haag said.

