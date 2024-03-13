Replacing building code before Hebron voters once again at town meeting

Mar. 13—HEBRON — Voters at Saturday's annual town meeting will once again be asked to repeal the town's building code. This time, they have an alternative building code to consider

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Hebron Station School at 884 Station Road.

Last year, the town had no alternative proposal on the warrant. Many residents did not like going without a code and voted against repeal, Selectman Elizabeth Olsen said.

The current code states the town will follow the Maine Uni t replace form Building and Energy Code, including automatically adopting any state amendments.

Residents can vote to keep the current code, repeal it, or repeal and replace the code with one that localizes the building code.

The $1.1 million town budget is 5.4% higher than last year's. Among the requests is purchasing a new truck for the Public Works Department. Voters will be asked to appropriate $60,000, take $30,000 from a reserve account and $170,000 from the undesignated fund balance to cover the $260,000 cost.

In elections, Olsen is seeking another three-year term as selectman. Lewis Williams' term as director for Maine School Administrative District 17 has expired. Other vacancies include two Moody Library trustees and one a Budget Committee member.

There are 53 articles on the warrant.

